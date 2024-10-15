Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports.

UMGNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UMGNF opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $32.24.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

