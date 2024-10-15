United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 72,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 57,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

Get United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.94% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.