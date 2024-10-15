United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $839.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $840.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

