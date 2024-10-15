United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.40 and last traded at $135.94. 476,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,181,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

