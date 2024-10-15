Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $243.95 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and $243.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $8.21 or 0.00012460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00102143 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 745.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.79385204 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1105 active market(s) with $282,805,895.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.