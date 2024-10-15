Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $450.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $356.00 target price (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $423.67.

ULTA stock opened at $369.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average is $389.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

