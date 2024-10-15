Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,081,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 62,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,841,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

