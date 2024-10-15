Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.46. 1,722,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,284. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $177.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.