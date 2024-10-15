Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $17.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.2% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 86,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,812,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.72. 7,463,037 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

