Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $16.99 Million Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MEAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. 58,586 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

