Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 65.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.23. 3,709,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

