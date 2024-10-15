Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.10. The company had a trading volume of 513,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

