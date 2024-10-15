Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.15. 1,144,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $165.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.