Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. 653,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,181. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $73.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

