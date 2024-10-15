Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,675. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

