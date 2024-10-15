Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. 7,262,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,032,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

