TTP Investments Inc. Makes New $21.84 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,839,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,476,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,645,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

