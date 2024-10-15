TTP Investments Inc. Has $390,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TTP Investments Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 0.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $9.85 on Tuesday, hitting $535.61. The company had a trading volume of 437,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.91 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

