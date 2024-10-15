Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 176 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

S&P Global stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $528.69. The company had a trading volume of 528,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,672. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

