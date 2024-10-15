Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 11.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VGT stock traded down $10.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.50. 346,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.54 and its 200 day moving average is $553.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $610.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.