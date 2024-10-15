Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $601.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,746. The firm has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

