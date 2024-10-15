Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,108,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,342,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $246.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.99. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.55 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

