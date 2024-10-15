Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,818,000 after buying an additional 586,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.81. 1,971,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,468. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.