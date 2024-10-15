Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 77 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.64.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $195.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.