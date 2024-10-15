Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Price Performance

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.