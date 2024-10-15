Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
