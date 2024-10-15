TrueFi Price Tops $0.0832 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $104.26 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,172,297 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,161,596.9052753 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08272493 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,617,424.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

