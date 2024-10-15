Triumph Financial (TFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triumph Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

TFIN opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFIN shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.