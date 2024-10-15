TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

TLSI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 41,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.47. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSI. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

