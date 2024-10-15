Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 780,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM remained flat at $16.48 during trading on Tuesday. 132,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,577. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $6,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

