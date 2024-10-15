Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

