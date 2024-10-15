Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.