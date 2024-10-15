TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.11, but opened at $65.08. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 376,903 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after buying an additional 568,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $22,081,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after buying an additional 308,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,306,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

