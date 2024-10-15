Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 666,600 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 477,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 494,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Get Torrid alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Torrid

Torrid Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of CURV opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $369.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torrid

In related news, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 7,282,942 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $27,675,179.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,069,044 shares in the company, valued at $285,262,367.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Torrid news, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $1,892,730.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,596,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,265,993.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 7,282,942 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $27,675,179.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,069,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,262,367.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torrid stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 161.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Torrid were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.