Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$91.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$93.50 to C$91.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.65.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$78.48 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.67 and a 12 month high of C$87.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

