Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.10 and last traded at $156.38, with a volume of 56691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 96.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

