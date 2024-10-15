TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Director Sells C$36,000.00 in Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$36,000.00.

Kirill Klip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$11,000.00.

TNR Gold Stock Down 7.7 %

CVE:TNR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.06. 86,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,528. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. TNR Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

