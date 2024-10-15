TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Short Interest Up 32.6% in September

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 821,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NYSE:TKO opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $128.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

