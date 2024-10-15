Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 50,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 24,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Titan Logix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.93 million for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Titan Logix Company Profile

In related news, Director Grant Reeves bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,240. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

