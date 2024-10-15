Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57. 6,028,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 25,214,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Tilray Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.