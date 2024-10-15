Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,290.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.28. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

