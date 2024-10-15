Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $13,958,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Target by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

