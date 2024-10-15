Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $631,000 Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,913,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.43.

NYSE:DY opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $199.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

