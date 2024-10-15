Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $687,000 Stock Position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

AFLG stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

