Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after buying an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,608,000 after purchasing an additional 201,852 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,587,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,281 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.5 %

Onsemi stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.