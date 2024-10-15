Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,042,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 39,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

SLB stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

