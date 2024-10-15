Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 126,122 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 519,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMY opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.