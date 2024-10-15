Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Intuit by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $617.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.