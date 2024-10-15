Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $399.05 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.27.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

