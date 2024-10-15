Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 474,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 128.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 744,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

