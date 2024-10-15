Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0239

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $238.67 million and $13.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02415834 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $10,413,381.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

