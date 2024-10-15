Thomasville National Bank Takes $356,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Up 1.6 %

DOV opened at $193.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average of $181.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.